Scientists, aviation scholars team-up with BSMRAAU

Globally reputed scientists and aviation scholars teamed up with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) to conduct a two-week-long induction training programme for its newly recruited faculty members.

The event was part of the capacity building effort by the Faculty and Curriculum Development Department of the country's first public university for aviation and aerospace studies, says a press release.

The training entailed highly rewarding and engaging sessions delivered through lectures, workshops and tutorials.

A pertinent mixture of topics helped the participants to sharpen their teaching, learning, writing, listening and exam-paper marking skills. It also included sessions on education psychology and University's regulations -useful for the participants' everyday work.

In addition to the sessions conducted by in-house senior faculty, the training participants had the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions with eminent Indian space scientist and former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Prof AS Kiran Kumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Cranfield University Prof Dame Helen Atkinson and Prof Nazmul Ula, Associate Dean of Loyola Maryland University, California, USA Dr Shahjahan, Chairman Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL), also provided insightful comments at the session conducted by Prof Kiran.











