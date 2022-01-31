DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city

A team of the Detective Branch(DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Sunday seized 15, 000 pieces of yaba tablet, a truck and arrested three drug traffickers from Jatrabari area in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, different teams of the DB conducted separate drives in Jatrabari's Dhania University College area and arrested them, said a press release.

The arrestees were identified as Md Khaled Hasan Shiblu, Md Nurul Alam Sumon and Md Zahirul Islam. They also seized a truck used in carrying the drugs. -BSS











