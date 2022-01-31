Video
Replace footover bridges with escalators, zebra crossings

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

It is surprising to know that, most of the capital's foot over-bridges have little use to commuters and are instead occupied by hawkers. According to experts foot over-bridges are not very useful structures and they often add to pedestrians' sufferings instead of alleviating it nowadays. It is true that footover bridges aids people to cross the streets in some places. But currently, almost no country builds footover bridges at intersections as they do not find them useful. These were made according to plans of the 60s and 70s, and people were forced to climb those bridges. People usually find it easy in using crosswalks.

However, for aged people it is really difficult to cross streets by climbing up the stairs of footover bridges or by walking through moving vehicles. Numerous others, like pregnant women and physically handicapped people, find it immensely difficult to cross streets in Dhaka by footover bridges in  absence of zebra crossings. Experts opine that providing zebra crossings at intersections and managing traffic by an effective signal system is the best approach to facilitate people's movement. It is important to study how willing people are to use footbridges before investing money on them.

There are 85 foot over bridges in different places under the two city corporations in Dhaka. The stairs of footbridges in many areas are built on footpaths, narrowing the walking space there. Besides, hawkers, beggars, drug addicts and homeless people occupy most of the footover bridges in the city. They are occupied throughout the day, rendering them almost unusable. The footover bridge in the area looks like a small market full of peddlers and buyers.

According to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, 7,809 people were killed in road accidents in 2021 across the country. In 54% of these cases, vehicles ran over pedestrians, killing 1,431 of them. Against the backdrop of this ominous reality , proper traffic management and safer road crossing system should must be ensured.

Unquestionably, lack of planning and formulating a proper plan are our biggest problems. No footover bridge will be required if traffic signals are implemented at intersections. Footover bridges can be installed on the road between two intersections if needed, but escalators and lifts must be installed in them, keeping in mind the convenience of all types of people. Most importantly, the authorities concerned have to maintain them properly.

Currently, the construction of 36 new footover bridges is underway in the Capital city. It is heartening to know that, for the convenience of pedestrians, 16 escalators will be installed on 8 of those footbridges. The city corporations should arrange meeting with the Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on implementing an effective signalling system at intersections similar to those in developed countries.



