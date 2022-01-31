Video
Monday, 31 January, 2022
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Suicide is no solution

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir,
There are many problems in the way of life but how logical is suicide for this? Research says that on an average, 29 people commit suicide every day.

Main reasons behind this is loneliness, frustration and failure. Failure and frustration are part of life.  The tendency to commit suicide also works among those who have not had control over themselves since childhood. During the Corona period, more than 14,000 people committed suicide in one year across the country.

According to the information of Institute of Mental Health, an average of 10,000 people commit suicide in Bangladesh every year. This information frightens us. Besides, the Aachol Foundation claims that the number of suicides in 2020 has increased by 44.37 percent compared to 2019.The report also found that student suicides had risen at an alarming rate. Education is the backbone of a nation. What would happen to future generations if there were so many suicidal tendencies among students?

We have to awaken our conscience, our thinking and control ourselves. We have to survive in the midst of all adversity. Life is not so trivial. Nowadays, the tendency of young people to commit suicide is increasing. But do we understand that suicide is not a solution? Nothing can ever be solved by committing suicide.
 
Mst Zely khatun
Kurigram government college



« PreviousNext »

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
