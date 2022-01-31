

Instances of explosive nature of east-west rift



To Haider, that's what we called him, was basically a good fellow, hilarious and somewhat eccentric. In 2006, he was additional foreign secretary of Pakistan. I replied to him what will you do if we really dominate you? Before TO could reply, soft-spoken engineer by profession, before joining civil service, Iftedar Ahmed who stood fourth in all Pakistan that year and secured the only merit position from the western wing said, 'Shelley, we are not like you.'



'We know when to bend if the wind is strong. Remember history, the Punjab was dominated by the Sikhs for long years during the 19th century and we the Punjabi Muslims prospered under the rule of Ranjit Singh. We had no problem. If you can successfully dominate us, we will do your bidding and live a good life!' We all laughed even as we tried to discern the significance of his light-hearted but profound remark.



There were other glaring instances of the explosive nature of the east-west rift in the Pakistan of the 1960s as manifest in the Civil Service Academy during 1967-1968. These are significant events which will form part of a later discussion. Nevertheless, the nexus of east-west relationship in the Civil Service Academy in our times was not all conflict.



In fact, there was fellowship and camaraderie natural to a select group distilled through a highly competitive national examination for entry into higher government services. Apart from Chowdhury Aminullah, the CSP group from West Pakistan was composed of Iktedar Ahmed, Saeedullah Jan, Abdullah, Tariq Sultan, Saeed Mehdi and Ali Kazim. Among the West Pakistanis in the Pakistan Foreign Services were Tayeb Siddiqui, Mushtaq Meher, Tariq Osman Haider, Munir Akram, Shaffat Sheikh, Chowdhury Javed Ahmed and Bashir Ahmed.



The instances of feudalistic rude and rough conduct of Chowdhury Aminullah have already been mentioned. There were more that followed. Nevertheless, by the end of our days in the academy, the entire group including deviants such as Aminullah and eccentrics such as to Haider evolved into a cohesive and largely friendly group. Though, the basic east-west differences and diversity continued to create sustained cracks, thus the community experienced in the academy in Lahore and later for a shorter time in the then Pakistan Academy for Rural Development (now BARD) in Comilla contributed to the closing of the gap and the development of the group as one whole.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman

of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as

"The Symphony of Our Times"









The more crude section could not even hide its antipathy to what appeared to them as the eastern wing's predominance in both merit and numbers in the Civil Service Academy during 1967 to 1968. Thus, Tariq Osman Haider of the PFS, son of Sazzad Haider the then Pakistani high commissioner to India, jokingly said, 'What is happening here? Everywhere you look there are East Pakistanis all over. Are you going to dominate us or what?'To Haider, that's what we called him, was basically a good fellow, hilarious and somewhat eccentric. In 2006, he was additional foreign secretary of Pakistan. I replied to him what will you do if we really dominate you? Before TO could reply, soft-spoken engineer by profession, before joining civil service, Iftedar Ahmed who stood fourth in all Pakistan that year and secured the only merit position from the western wing said, 'Shelley, we are not like you.''We know when to bend if the wind is strong. Remember history, the Punjab was dominated by the Sikhs for long years during the 19th century and we the Punjabi Muslims prospered under the rule of Ranjit Singh. We had no problem. If you can successfully dominate us, we will do your bidding and live a good life!' We all laughed even as we tried to discern the significance of his light-hearted but profound remark.There were other glaring instances of the explosive nature of the east-west rift in the Pakistan of the 1960s as manifest in the Civil Service Academy during 1967-1968. These are significant events which will form part of a later discussion. Nevertheless, the nexus of east-west relationship in the Civil Service Academy in our times was not all conflict.In fact, there was fellowship and camaraderie natural to a select group distilled through a highly competitive national examination for entry into higher government services. Apart from Chowdhury Aminullah, the CSP group from West Pakistan was composed of Iktedar Ahmed, Saeedullah Jan, Abdullah, Tariq Sultan, Saeed Mehdi and Ali Kazim. Among the West Pakistanis in the Pakistan Foreign Services were Tayeb Siddiqui, Mushtaq Meher, Tariq Osman Haider, Munir Akram, Shaffat Sheikh, Chowdhury Javed Ahmed and Bashir Ahmed.The instances of feudalistic rude and rough conduct of Chowdhury Aminullah have already been mentioned. There were more that followed. Nevertheless, by the end of our days in the academy, the entire group including deviants such as Aminullah and eccentrics such as to Haider evolved into a cohesive and largely friendly group. Though, the basic east-west differences and diversity continued to create sustained cracks, thus the community experienced in the academy in Lahore and later for a shorter time in the then Pakistan Academy for Rural Development (now BARD) in Comilla contributed to the closing of the gap and the development of the group as one whole.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairmanof Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as"The Symphony of Our Times"