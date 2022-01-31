

How climate change is affecting Bangladesh



The Ice and warm ages were in the history of the world in the past, so why is the recent climate change so much discussed. The reasons for the perspective are-global human activities, rate of urbanization, the increasing amount of factories, deforestation, etc. And deforestation has increased more recently than at any time in the past, causing the amount of other greenhouse gasses, including carbon dioxide, to rise at an unusual rate. This is accelerating the rate of global warming.



We call climate change 'man-made'. Because, the climate changes of the past were natural. The situation is such that if the rate of temperature rise cannot be controlled, our beautiful planet will become uninhabitable in near future. This is because an increase in surface temperature will increase the water holding capacity of the upper and lower layers of the atmosphere. And so wet areas will be wetter and arid areas will be drier. As a result, it will become difficult for people to survive.



Although climate change is a global problem, its effects on developing or underdeveloped economies will be catastrophic and inconsistent. The funny thing is that the people of the developed countries are or will be the victims of the better living conditions of the developing countries. Bangladesh is a vivid example. According to the World Bank, Bangladesh emits only 0.40% of the world's total greenhouse gasses.



But unfortunately we will be one of the top 10 countries affected by climate change. Due to its geographical location, overpopulation, poverty and inadequacy of social security, the risk of Bangladesh is increasing day by day. As a result, the sector's impact on the economy is gradually intensifying due to the impact of various climatic factors, such as rainfall and changes in average temperature, which may go beyond proper management in the days to come.



Let's take a brief look at the effects of climate change on human life and livelihood. Variability in temperature and rainfall is widespread in coastal and inland areas of the country, which is a matter of great concern. In the last 50 years (1968-2018) the day and night warming rate has increased in the country. Similarly, the coldness of day and night has been greatly reduced. In other words, in the last five decades, the number of warm days has increased by an average of 0. 394 days per year in coastal areas and by 0.15 days inland.



In addition, during the hot days in the coastal areas, it is increasing every year by 0.508 days. Rainfall indicators have changed relatively less than temperature. Particularly significant in this case is the amount of heavy and very heavy rainfall. Annual heavy rainfall in Barisal, Dinajpur, Faridpur and Rajshahi has decreased significantly. As a result, there is a risk of drought in the areas of North Bengal. Although the rainfall is less in the whole country like North Bengal, the number of days of heavy and extreme rains is increasing in the urban areas, water logging is evident.



The number of consecutive dry days in the country has also decreased in the last five decades. More alarming is the fact that the rate of rainfall in the coastal lowlands is increasing day by day. Just as erratic behaviour of temperature and rainfall is hampering crop production in agriculture, a change in traditional agriculture will exacerbate the livelihood crisis due to declining employment. Paddy production has been affected in some districts due to the sudden onset of temperature in April this year and no doubt the warm situation is a new challenge for us, which has not been in the past or is an isolated incident.



The Indo-Gangetic plain, the world's largest delta, has been formed over thousands of years by the alluvial soils of the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna, covering an area of 165 million hectares. But only 6 percent of it is in Bangladesh. With this small part, 1 lakh 36 thousand 600 cubic meters of water falls into the Bay of Bengal every second during the flood.



Considering the simultaneous discharge of water, Bangladesh is the largest in the world. The incidence of sudden and irregular floods is increasing in the country due to climate change. This happened in 2020 and river erosion was terrible. There have been many major floods in the country in the past and our adaptation strategy was effective. But with extreme and erratic rainfall, the spatial and temporal nature of the floods will change drastically. Thus, current adaptation strategies will rarely be effective. The abnormal behaviour of floods is equally responsible for climate change as well as land development, such as roads, unplanned infrastructure construction.



Although there is still little evidence of a global increase in the number of cyclones as a result of global warming, those that are occurring will be more severe than past cyclones. Hurricane Yash in May, for example, caused tidal surges across much of the coast, much higher than in previous years. As a result, the loss of livestock including crop lands was noticeable due to the tidal wave.



In other words, the loss of life is increasing in the expected improvement in the disaster management of the country but the loss due to the disaster is increasing. For example, in 2016, the estimated economic loss in the country due to sudden and extreme weather events was about 2.63 billion dollars. Regional climate modelling shows that the intensity of thunderstorms in the country will increase in the pre-season, including Kalbaishakhi, but decrease in other seasons of the year.



On April 4, 2021 a hurricane with a speed of 75 kmph hit the country, killing 18 people in several districts. The occurrence of such phenomena will increase and intensify with climate change. In the last two decades, lightning has emerged as a new disaster in Bangladesh. As a result, the government declared it a natural disaster in 2016. According to a study, the number of deaths due to lightning in the country till 2013-20 is 1,006 and most of them (72 per cent) are farmers.



According to another research on lightning with global warming, lightning is not increasing at the same rate in all parts of the world, but the effect of warming on lightning in the region is obvious. That is, the number of thunderstorms is slowly increasing in many countries in South Asia or the tropics. The number of casualties is increasing. Therefore, in addition to public awareness, mapping of additional lightning prone areas is essential to reduce deaths.



Carbon emissions in the world are increasing instead of decreasing. As a result, glaciers in the Himalayas and ice cover in Greenland are rapidly declining. As glaciers melt, there are a variety of threats to lowland areas like ours. Due to climate change, sea level rise, drought and hurricanes will increase. Increasing salinity in large areas of the coast will endanger the environment, some of which are already visible. On the other hand, lack of potable water will exacerbate diarrhea, cholera and other diseases, increasing health risks. Such a situation was observed in early May 2021.



Outbreaks of diarrhoea have been reported in the coastal areas, especially in the Barisal region, where about 160 km of the area has been covered with salt water. This means that irregular and scanty rainfall is not only detrimental to our agriculture, but also the role of regular and moderate rainfall in maintaining public health is undeniable. As river erosion, increased salinity in coastal areas or erratic rainfall will increase the rate of migration from village to town in the coming days in the country, population pressure will increase in big cities as well as medium cities, and conventional social systems may collapse.



However, the changes in temperature and rainfall due to population density and poverty can be catastrophic and lack of capacity will make the situation extremely fragile. So what could be an alternative to an effective and efficient roadmap?

Shoriful Kabir Shamim, Journalist,

the Daily Observer











