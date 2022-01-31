

Public transport fare anarchy recurs



As a result, the common people and students of the country are in trouble. Extra rent is being collected. Rents have risen by 27 percent in the wake of rising fuel prices.



In consequence of this new decision, the transport owners have become reckless. Their arbitrary rent is being collected from the common people. This anarchy does not stop there, quarrels between ordinary passengers and transport workers over the collection of extra fares have become a daily occurrence and there have been frequent clashes.



Since the diesel price hike in November last year, all fuel-powered buses have started charging extra fares. Initially, the issue of fare collection was fine, but after some time, some of the transport owners and workers are collecting the fare as per their whims and fancies.



Although it is mandatory to keep a list of fares on the bus, most of the buses do not have a list and those who are keeping it are also making a list and putting it on the bus at their discretion.



The decision to increase public transport fares has caused dissatisfaction among ordinary passengers.

Passengers complain that their income has not increased, but other expenses have increased with the increase in fares. Above all, there is a pressure on them.



Moreover, since the decision was taken to increase the fares, now all the buses are charging extra fares claiming that they are diesel powered. The government has said that the fare for CNG-powered transport will not be increased. But the transport owners and workers are collecting extra fare by disobeying the decision of the government.



At one stage of the extra fare collection, the students took to the streets demanding half the bus fare. The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) fixed the new fare in mid-November in consultation with the bus owners.



Earlier the fare from Mirpur No. 10 to Farmgate was Tk15 but now you have to pay Tk 25. Where the minimum fare has been fixed at Tk 10, some transports such as "Winner" and "Dewan" are charging Tk 20. The fare from Jigatala to Rampura was Tk 20 which is now Tk 30. But according to the official list the fare for this distance is Tk19.



Sayedabad-Tongi route fare from Kakrail to Mohakhali was Tk11, increased to Tk14 but Tk 20 is being charged. Transport owners strike three days after government announces Tk 15 per liter increase in fuel prices and after meeting them on November 8 last year, it was decided to increase the rent.



According to the government's decision, long distance bus fare has been increased from Tk 1.42 per km to Tk 1.60. So a passenger has to pay an extra 36 paisa per kilometer. Besides, the minimum fare for big bus has been fixed at Tk 10 and for minibus at Tk 8.



According to the data, the bus fare in the metropolis was 1 taka 70 paisa per kilometer, it has become 2 taka 15 paisa, it has increased to 45 paisa. Minibus fare was 1 taka 70 paisa per kilometer, it has increased to 2 taka 5 paisa. Long-distance bus fares have increased by 26 percent and in the metropolis by 26.5 percent.



This anarchy is going on not only in the capital but also in the whole of Bangladesh. By taking the ordinary passengers hostage, the transport owners and workers are collecting the fare as they please.



The fare list is being made in such a complex way that the passengers do not understand. Additional rent is being collected in the name of waybill, gatelock and seating service.



The anarchy in the transport sector is not going to stop because of the arrogance of the transport owners as they are influential. They are calling for a transport strike to take their demands keeping hostage ordinary passengers. If anyone protests, he is subjected to harassment and torture.



Although the transport authorities in the country are conducting field monitoring, due to the lack of sufficient manpower, proper monitoring is not possible as thousands of buses are plying on different routes across the country every day. As a result, it is not possible to stop the anarchy of collecting extra rent even though there are proper laws and jails and fines.



The transport sector is plagued not only by overcharging, but also by obsolete vehicles, incompetent drivers, and the tendency to break the law, bribery, mismanagement of BRTA, etc. And the common people of all levels of the country are suffering from these problems.



The government and the people of the country must come together to free the country's transport sector and the general public from this anarchy. The government will have to increase the manpower for monitoring vehicles on different routes.



Corruption in the transport sector must be stopped and appropriate laws must be enforced and the perpetrators brought to justice. Those involved in transportation need to take proper management. Ordinary passengers need to have proper knowledge about the fares fixed by the government and refrain from paying extra rent in addition to the prescribed rent. We have to protest against the extra rent collectors. Only then will it be possible to stop this anarchy.

Kazi Farhana Islam, student, Department of Islamic Studies, Jagannath University.









Fare anarchy in public transport in the country has not stopped since the increase in diesel prices. It has been almost two months since the fare of public transport has been increased in the country. The strike, called by transport owners to protest rising diesel prices, ended with an increase in public transport fares.As a result, the common people and students of the country are in trouble. Extra rent is being collected. Rents have risen by 27 percent in the wake of rising fuel prices.In consequence of this new decision, the transport owners have become reckless. Their arbitrary rent is being collected from the common people. This anarchy does not stop there, quarrels between ordinary passengers and transport workers over the collection of extra fares have become a daily occurrence and there have been frequent clashes.Since the diesel price hike in November last year, all fuel-powered buses have started charging extra fares. Initially, the issue of fare collection was fine, but after some time, some of the transport owners and workers are collecting the fare as per their whims and fancies.Although it is mandatory to keep a list of fares on the bus, most of the buses do not have a list and those who are keeping it are also making a list and putting it on the bus at their discretion.The decision to increase public transport fares has caused dissatisfaction among ordinary passengers.Passengers complain that their income has not increased, but other expenses have increased with the increase in fares. Above all, there is a pressure on them.Moreover, since the decision was taken to increase the fares, now all the buses are charging extra fares claiming that they are diesel powered. The government has said that the fare for CNG-powered transport will not be increased. But the transport owners and workers are collecting extra fare by disobeying the decision of the government.At one stage of the extra fare collection, the students took to the streets demanding half the bus fare. The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) fixed the new fare in mid-November in consultation with the bus owners.Earlier the fare from Mirpur No. 10 to Farmgate was Tk15 but now you have to pay Tk 25. Where the minimum fare has been fixed at Tk 10, some transports such as "Winner" and "Dewan" are charging Tk 20. The fare from Jigatala to Rampura was Tk 20 which is now Tk 30. But according to the official list the fare for this distance is Tk19.Sayedabad-Tongi route fare from Kakrail to Mohakhali was Tk11, increased to Tk14 but Tk 20 is being charged. Transport owners strike three days after government announces Tk 15 per liter increase in fuel prices and after meeting them on November 8 last year, it was decided to increase the rent.According to the government's decision, long distance bus fare has been increased from Tk 1.42 per km to Tk 1.60. So a passenger has to pay an extra 36 paisa per kilometer. Besides, the minimum fare for big bus has been fixed at Tk 10 and for minibus at Tk 8.According to the data, the bus fare in the metropolis was 1 taka 70 paisa per kilometer, it has become 2 taka 15 paisa, it has increased to 45 paisa. Minibus fare was 1 taka 70 paisa per kilometer, it has increased to 2 taka 5 paisa. Long-distance bus fares have increased by 26 percent and in the metropolis by 26.5 percent.This anarchy is going on not only in the capital but also in the whole of Bangladesh. By taking the ordinary passengers hostage, the transport owners and workers are collecting the fare as they please.The fare list is being made in such a complex way that the passengers do not understand. Additional rent is being collected in the name of waybill, gatelock and seating service.The anarchy in the transport sector is not going to stop because of the arrogance of the transport owners as they are influential. They are calling for a transport strike to take their demands keeping hostage ordinary passengers. If anyone protests, he is subjected to harassment and torture.Although the transport authorities in the country are conducting field monitoring, due to the lack of sufficient manpower, proper monitoring is not possible as thousands of buses are plying on different routes across the country every day. As a result, it is not possible to stop the anarchy of collecting extra rent even though there are proper laws and jails and fines.The transport sector is plagued not only by overcharging, but also by obsolete vehicles, incompetent drivers, and the tendency to break the law, bribery, mismanagement of BRTA, etc. And the common people of all levels of the country are suffering from these problems.The government and the people of the country must come together to free the country's transport sector and the general public from this anarchy. The government will have to increase the manpower for monitoring vehicles on different routes.Corruption in the transport sector must be stopped and appropriate laws must be enforced and the perpetrators brought to justice. Those involved in transportation need to take proper management. Ordinary passengers need to have proper knowledge about the fares fixed by the government and refrain from paying extra rent in addition to the prescribed rent. We have to protest against the extra rent collectors. Only then will it be possible to stop this anarchy.Kazi Farhana Islam, student, Department of Islamic Studies, Jagannath University.