16 nabbed with drugs in seven districts

A total of 16 people including five women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Manikganj, Bogura, Brahmanbaria, Rajshahi, Khagrachhari, Kishoreganj and Pirojpur, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 750 yaba tablets from Manikganj Bus Stand area in the district town on Thursday.

The arrested person is Junayed Hossain, 25, son of Nur Sofa, a resident of Shikalbaha Village under Karnaphuli Police Station (PS) in Chattogram.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazrul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Manikganj Bus Stand area at night and arrested him along with the yaba tablets worth about Tk 2,25,000.

He came to the district to sell the contraband pills.

However, filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Manikganj Sadar PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two people along with 8,137 tapentadol tablets from a pharmacy in the district town on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Apple Mahmud, 32, son of late Afzal Hossain of Madla area in Shajahanpur Upazila, and his associate Nuruzzaman Fakir, 30, son of Mozahar Ali of Sujabad area.

RAB-12 Bogura Camp Company Commander Sohrab Hossain said on information that Apple Mahmud has been selling the drugs at his pharmacy at Khan Market in Satmatha area in the district town, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there at around 8:30pm, and arrested the duo along with the tapentadol tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bogura Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Four people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Members of RAB-14, in a drive, arrested three people along with 50kg of hemp from the upazila at dawn on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Abu Saleq, 24, son of Abu Taher, and Shafiqul, 24, son of Abdul Rauf, residents of Khatinga area; and Md Sohel Mia, 23, son of Abdul Haq of Butang Bari area .

RAB-14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Bhairab Camp conducted a drive in Panchgaon area under Harashpur Union in the upazila at around 5:30am, and arrested themalong with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Bijoynagar PS in this connection.

On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man along with 30kg of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

The arrested person is Md Hasan Ali, 34, son of Md Nur Ali, a resident of Birsingh Para Village under Dharmagarh Union in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District.

A team of the District DNC led by its Assistant Director conducted a drive in Satbarg area at early hours, and arrested him along with the hemp from an auto-rickshaw.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed aganst him with Bijoynagar PS in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Five women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bagha and Godagari upazilas of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police, in two separate drives, arrested three women along with phensedyl and heroin from the upazila on Wednesday night.

Police arrested a woman along with 31 bottles of phensedyl from Harirampur area in the upazila at night.

The arrested woman is Fatema Begum, 40, wife of Mahidul Islam, a resident of the area.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Harirampur area and arrested her along with the phensedyl.

On the other hand, police arrested a woman and her daughter along with 60 grams of heroin from Chakchhatari area in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Shahnaz Begum, 50, wife of Golam Hossain of the area, and her daughter Lota Khatun, 25.

Police sources said on information, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chakchhatari area at night, and arrested them along with the heroin worth about Tk 1.80 lakh.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday morning following the court orders.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

Earlier, DB Police, in a drive, arrested two women along with 715 grams of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested women are Mukti Parveen, 21, and Monowara Begum, 52, residents of Srimantapur area.

District DB Police Inspector Atiqur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Srimantapur area and arrested the duo along with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against them with Godagari Model PS in this connection, the DB official added.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 92 yaba tablets from Panchhari Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Doulat Khan, 28, son of Moynal Khan, a resident of Karalyachhari Upazila under Amtali Union in Matiranga Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the yaba tablets from Panchhari Islamia Senior Madrasa area at around 10:30pm.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchhari PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Panchhari PS OC Md Ancharul Karim confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,800 yaba tablets from Bajitpur Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Md Israfil, 50, son of late Suruj Ali, a resident of Satuta Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Hilochia Bazar area in the upazila, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Bajitpur PS in this connection, the official added.

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: RAB members arrested two drug dealers along with 75 yaba tablets from Mathbaria Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Riaz Shikder, 21, son of Sagir Shikder, a resident of Vechki Village, and Sumon Farazi, 23, son of Md Shah Alam of Hotkhali Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dakshin Thana Para Bus Stand area under Mathbaria Municipality at night, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Mathbaria PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday noon.