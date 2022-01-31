Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five detained in murder case in Bogura

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Jan 30: Police arrested five people including a couple in a murder case in the district on Thursday and Friday.
The arrested persons are: Majnu Mandol, 32, son of Chan Mandol of Polashbari area in Gaibandha; his wife Mahmuda Begum, 25, his brother-in-law Md Majnu, 36, son of late Ismail Haque of Kalubari area, and Saidur Rahman alias Moga, 32, son of late Abul Mandol of Rahman area in Shibganj.
The law enforcers also arrested an unnamed person in this connection.
Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti in a press briefing confirmed the information on Saturday.
He said the accused forced Hafizar Rahman Gachhu, 70, a van-puller of Meghakhardda Dakshinpara Village, to consume poisonous medicine at night of December 16 last year.
Locals found his senseless body in Dhakumara Bazar and rushed him to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
He, later, died at the SZRMCH on December 18 last year while undergoing treatment.
The deceased's son Aminul Islam lodged a murder case with Shibganj Police Station accusing some unnamed persons.
Following this, police arrested Saidur Rahman alias Moga on Thursday.
Receiving information from, the law enforcers, later, arrested the other accused and recovered the van of Hafizar Rahman on Friday.
The arrested confessed of killing Hafizar Rahman during the interrogation, the SP added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Five detained in murder case in Bogura
Call to build leprosy-free society by 2030
Covid-19: Three more people die, 1,001 more infected in 9 districts
Death anniversary
FF Mojibar passes away
SSC candidate among 2 ‘commits suicide’ in two districts
Panchagarh SP Mohammad Yusuf Ali receiving a bouquet of flowers


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft