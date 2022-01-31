Five detained in murder case in Bogura

BOGURA, Jan 30: Police arrested five people including a couple in a murder case in the district on Thursday and Friday.

The arrested persons are: Majnu Mandol, 32, son of Chan Mandol of Polashbari area in Gaibandha; his wife Mahmuda Begum, 25, his brother-in-law Md Majnu, 36, son of late Ismail Haque of Kalubari area, and Saidur Rahman alias Moga, 32, son of late Abul Mandol of Rahman area in Shibganj.

The law enforcers also arrested an unnamed person in this connection.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti in a press briefing confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said the accused forced Hafizar Rahman Gachhu, 70, a van-puller of Meghakhardda Dakshinpara Village, to consume poisonous medicine at night of December 16 last year.

Locals found his senseless body in Dhakumara Bazar and rushed him to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

He, later, died at the SZRMCH on December 18 last year while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's son Aminul Islam lodged a murder case with Shibganj Police Station accusing some unnamed persons.

Following this, police arrested Saidur Rahman alias Moga on Thursday.

Receiving information from, the law enforcers, later, arrested the other accused and recovered the van of Hafizar Rahman on Friday.

The arrested confessed of killing Hafizar Rahman during the interrogation, the SP added.

