Call to build leprosy-free society by 2030



A colourful rally was brought out in Gaibandha Town on Sunday to mark the World Leprosy Day-2020. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha and Nilphamari.

GAIBANDHA: The Civil Surgeon (CS) office and The Leprosy Mission International Bangladesh (TLMIB) jointly organised different programmes on the occasion.

The programmes included bringing out rally, case detection campaign, publicity activity about leprosy diseases through loud speakers and leaflet distribution.

Besides, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was also held at the CS office on Sunday with CS Dr. AM Akhtaruzzman in the chair.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Medical Officer Dr. Hafizur Rahman, Medical Officer (Disease Control) Dr Robiul Parvez Pramanik, Medical Officer (District Surveillance) Dr. Rashedul Islam, Programme Organizer of TLMIB Rumana Begum and Technical Support Officer of Proyash Project of TLMIB Keshob Chandra Roy.

The speakers, in their speeches, underscored the need for creating much awareness among the people about leprosy, finding out the leprosy patients and then bringing them under free treatment facilities to build a leprosy-free society within 2030.

CS Dr. AM Akhteruzzman, in his concluding speech, said, leprosy is not a curse and it is like any other diseases, and at present, leprosy has become a completely curable disease in all stages if patients are taken under proper and regular treatment programme.

The loss of touch, pain and temperature sensations in the skin, loss of movement or paralysis of the muscles and loss of sweating and absence of itching are the early signs of leprosy which mainly spreads through the air, he added.

Leprosy is caused by a bacteria called M.leprae, he said, adding that the bacteria causes the damage to the skin, hands, feet, and eyes. Multi-drug therapy is a combination of three antibiotics that are very effective at the killing of M.leprae bacteria, he mentioned.

CS Dr. AM Akhteruzzamanalso urged the health officials and employees to be more serious and professional to detect the leprosy patients in the society through strengthening their searching activities to attain the cherished goals of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The CS also underscored the need for achieving the sustainable development goals of the government by 2030 declared by the UNDP through eradicating leprosy from the society.

Apart from it, leprosy disease detecting campaigns by the community-based organizations formed by the leprosy patients were also held at other six upazilas of the district, marking the day under the project of Mobilisation and Empowerment of People with Disabilities of TLMIB, said Area Development Officer Shariful Islam.

A large number of health officials and staff, NGO activists and project staff, leprosy beneficiaries, and journalists took part in the programmes.

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district.

A discussion meeting was held at Kherkekti Bazar under Dharmapal Union in the upazila.

Jaldhaka Upazila Health Officer Dr Rezwanul Haque was present as chief guest while President of District Branch of Kustha and Pratibandhi Unnayan Sangstha Paripal Chandra Roy presided over the meeting.

Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Monwara Begum, Dharmapal Union Parishad Chairman Lecturer Abu Taher, Md Babul Hossain of Upazila Health Complex, Finance Secretary of Kustha and Pratibandhi Unnayan Sangstha Solaiman Ali and President of Jaldhaka Branch of Subarna Nagarik Unnayan Sangstha Shamsul Haque, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, the guests distributed blankets among the cold-hit destitute people in the upazila to mark the day.









