Covid-19: Three more people die, 1,001 more infected in 9 districts

Three more people died of and 1,001 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- eight districts under Rajshahi Division and Meherpur District, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of and 891 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi and another from Naogaon districts.

Both of the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

On the other hand, eleven more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit of the hospital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 60 here, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 891 more people have tested positive for the virus in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,08,999 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day's 388.

Of the 891 new cases, 377 were detected in Rajshahi, including 331 in the city, followed by 150 in Pabna, 136 in Bogura, 63 in Natore, 46 in Chapainawabganj, 45 in Joypurhat, 39 in Naogaon and 35 in Sirajganj districts of the division.

A total of 1,705 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 692 were from Bogura, 329 from Rajshahi including 211 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 98,288 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 225 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

MEHERPUR: Some 39 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday evening.

Meherpur Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Jawaherul Anam Siddiqui confirmed the information on Saturday evening.

He said of the newly infected people, 27 are in Sadar, 11 in Gangni and one in Mujibnagar upazilas.

The infection rate of the virus cases is 47 per cent here.

Currently, some 137 patients are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals and their respective homes in the district.

Of them, 83 are in Sadar, 36 in Gangni and 18 in Mojibnagar upazilas.

The infection rate of the virus cases is increasing here day by day.

The CS urged all to abide the government health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

SIRAJGANJ: One more person died of and some 71 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

One more person died of the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 100 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 71 more people have tested positive for the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Accountant of Sirajganj CS office Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said a total of 104 samples have been tested in the PCR labs of Sirajganj Shaheed Mansur Ali Medical College Hospital and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital in the last 24 hours where 71 people found positive for the virus.

The district administration urged all to follow the health guidelines imposed by government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.









