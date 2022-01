ATRAI, NAOGAON, Jan 30: Freedom Fighter (FF) Mojibar Rahman of Atrai Upazila in the district died on Saturday.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Bhabanipur GS High School Field in Shahagola Union of the upazila after Johr preayer on Sunday. Later, FF Mojibar was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.