SSC candidate among 2 ‘commits suicide’ in two districts

Two people including an SSC candidate have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Cox's Bazar, on Sunday.

RAJSHAHI: An SSC candidate has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rukaiya Islam, 16, daughter of Abdul Raub Ratan, a resident of Biraldah Village in the upazila. She was an SSC candidate from Biraldah Girls High School this year.

Shurma, the elder sister of the deceased, said Rukaiya hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at early hours.

The family members, later, spotted her hanging body at the room at around 8:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Puthia Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Sub-inspector of Puthia PS Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Pekua Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Nurul Alam, 26, son of Nur Mohammad, was a resident of Sheikher Killa Ghona Village under Pekua Union in the upazila. He was the driver of a mishuk (local vehicle) by profession.

The deceased's wife Ruzina Akhter said Nurul Alam hanged himself from the ceiling of his garage in the house at around 5am.

The deceased's younger brother spotted his hanging body in the morning while he went there to bring the mishuk out of the garage.

Hearing his scream, the family members rushed in and took the Nurul Alam to Pekua Upazila Health Complex after rescuing, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father said Nurul Alam had been frustrated for the last couple of days as his economic condition was not good.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Pekua PS Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident.





