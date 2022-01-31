Panchagarh SP greeted on receiving BPM Award

PANCHAGARH, Jan 30: Superintendent of Police (SP) of Panchagarh Mohammad Yusuf Ali was greeted by people and professional bodies at his office on Saturday on receiving the BPM-Service Award of Bangladesh Police.

During the Police Week held recently, the SP was awarded the highest police medal for 2021 for his contribution to settling important cases, crime control, efficiency, professionalism, honesty, leadership quality and disciplined behaviour.

He joined the district office on July 8 in 2019. He was also nominated as the best SP in eight districts under Rangpur Division. Over the Police Week, he returned to the district on Friday.

A delegation of Panchagarh Press Club (PPC) went to his office on Saturday morning to greet him.

PPC delegation included its President Safiqul Alam, General Secretary Saiful Alam Babu, and senior journalists Shahidul Islam Shahid, Sabibur Rahman Sabib, Samsuddin Chowdhury Kalam, Abdur Rahim, and Lutfar Rahman.

SP said, "This achievement is of the entire police department, district and upazila administrations, public representatives, general people, and media personnel."











