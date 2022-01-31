‘Grievance Redress System’ not practised in Pirojpur govt offices

PIROJPUR, Jan 30: Grievance Redress System (GRS) is a unique tool in establishing good governance. But the practice is not taking place properly in government offices in the district.

According to experts, the GRS is a functional platform for receiving people's complaints about quality of services delivered by government organizations. Its ultimate objective is to improve public administration and services quality, and thereby to enhance good governance.

While visiting different organizations recently, it was found the GRS is not playing any remarkable role in ensuring transparency and accountability in administration, divisions, departments, autonomous or semi-autonomous organizations in the district. Even the term GRS is not known to many government officials.

According to the government decision, a high official in each district level office is supposed to settle all complaints as GRS In-charge.

But some officials were found playing role as information officers; due to their lack of clear conception of the term, the matter has been confusing to them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Overall) Chowdhury Rawshan Islam said, he is playing role as GRS In-charge; but no grievance is redressed as no complaint has been received.

"I have joined the district office recently. It is not known to me whether any grievance was redressed before," he added.

In answering a query about complaints against government officials and employees, he said, "It is up to me to settle all complaints. In the case of serious complaints, as a GRS officer, I have to look after the cases and can give suggestion for departmental punishment even."

Engineer of District DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension) SM Muniruzzaman said, "I am not known to the term. But our Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Arun Kumar Ray can tell it in detail."

Arun Kumar Ray said, Deputy Director (DD) Dr Md Nazrul Islam is playing the role as GRS In-charge; allegations against officers and employees cannot be passed to the media. "The issues are our department's internal matter. Some issues have been settled which I cannot disclose to outsiders," he further added.

But DD's comments were not found because of his illness, and he was not available in his office.

District Bazar Officer Md Abdul Mannan Hawladar said, "As there is no office at the upazila level, there is no allegation from the grassroots people. I have also found no complaint from the district office."

He thinks he is an information provider. GRS term is not so familiar to him.

According to 21 (2) clause of the Constitution, every person in the service of the Republic has a duty to strive at all times to serve the people. Besides, in order to improve public services, transparency and responsibility are needed in the public administration. With this purpose, as an effective tool, GRS is practised in different countries of the world.

In the light of the Report-2000, the Cabinet Division issued a circular about the GRS in 2007, and after some amendments to it, . It was finally printed in 2018 as guidelines. The purpose of the guidelines was to improve quality of public services by government officials so that people are not suffered in getting services.







