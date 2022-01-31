Three including two newborns found dead in Naogaon, Sherpur

Three people including two newborn babies have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Sherpur, on Saturday.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of an ethnic man in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Babu Lal Kisku, 56, son of late Tuila Kisku, a resident of Pashchim Rupnarayanpur Village under Dhamoirhat Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Babu Lal had been suffering from various diseases including of kidney.

However, he went to Beniduar Catholic Mission at noon to settle the date of his younger brother's marriage. He was, later, found dead while returning home at around 7:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Police assume that he might have died of natural cause.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Abdul Goni confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the bodies of two newborn babies in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said one Mukul Hossain spotted a cartoon floating in a water body under the Khoraghat Bridge in Paglajani Village of the upazila in the morning.

He opened it out of curiosity, and saw the bodies of two newborn babies.

Locals, later, informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken in this connection.







