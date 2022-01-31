Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three including two newborns found dead in Naogaon, Sherpur

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Our Correspondents

Three people including two newborn babies have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Sherpur, on Saturday.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of an ethnic man in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Babu Lal Kisku, 56, son of late Tuila Kisku, a resident of Pashchim Rupnarayanpur Village under Dhamoirhat Union in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Babu Lal had been suffering from various diseases including of kidney.
However, he went to Beniduar Catholic Mission at noon to settle the date of his younger brother's marriage. He was, later, found dead while returning home at around 7:30pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Police assume that he might have died of natural cause.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Abdul Goni confirmed the incident.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the bodies of two newborn babies in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police and local sources said one Mukul Hossain spotted a cartoon floating in a water body under the Khoraghat Bridge in Paglajani Village of the upazila in the morning.
He opened it out of curiosity, and saw the bodies of two newborn babies.
Locals, later, informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Five detained in murder case in Bogura
Call to build leprosy-free society by 2030
Covid-19: Three more people die, 1,001 more infected in 9 districts
Death anniversary
FF Mojibar passes away
SSC candidate among 2 ‘commits suicide’ in two districts
Panchagarh SP Mohammad Yusuf Ali receiving a bouquet of flowers


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft