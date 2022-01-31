

Family members carry photographs of those killed on Bloody Sunday at a memorial march to the Bogside for a wreath laying ceremony at a monument to those killed on the day, in Londonderry (Derry), Northern Ireland, on January 30, on the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday shootings. The Northern Irish city of Londonderry began commemorations Sunday of one of the darkest days in modern UK history when, 50 years ago, British troops without provocation killed 13 unarmed civil rights protesters. photo : AFP