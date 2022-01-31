Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Facing Chinese Pressure

Taiwan president pledges to 'stride' into the world

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

TAIPEI, Jan 30:  Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanked democratic nations for their support of the island in her Chinese New Year message on Sunday (Jan 30) and pledged to "stride out" into the world, sounding a defiant note in the face of unrelenting Chinese pressure.
China has increased military activity around Taiwan over the past two years and stepped up efforts to limit its international role, lambasting those who have sought to support Taipei or strengthen ties with it. Beijing regards the island as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary. In a short pre-recorded video message a day before the eve of Chinese New Year on Monday, the formal start of the most important holiday in the Chinese-speaking world, Ms Tsai expressed appreciation for growing international support for Taiwan.
"I want to especially thank all democratic partners for their support to Taiwan over the past year," she said. "We will continue to deepen exchanges with all countries and stride out into the world."
Taiwan has been heartened by support not only from the United States, traditionally its most important backer, but also leaders and politicians in Japan, Europe and by the Group of Seven, all of which have angered Beijing. Ms Tsai neither directly mentioned China nor directly offered it new year greetings, simply extending best wishes to "good friends" around the world celebrating the festival, which is also observed in countries such as Vietnam and South Korea.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Family members carry photographs of those killed on Bloody
Over 330 killed since IS attacked Syria prison
Macron says need to 'accelerate' Iran nuclear talks
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Taiwan president pledges to 'stride' into the world
Iran nuclear talks paused for ‘political decisions’
World must avert ‘civil war’ like situation in Myanmar: China at UN


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft