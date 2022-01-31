SL's more women players invited to play 6-team tournament in Dubai

Few more Sri Lankan women players, who recently participated in the ICC's Women's Commonwealth Games Qualifiers in Malaysia have been approached by the organizers to participate in the world's first privately funded women's tournament in Dubai this year, it is learnt.

According to the highly placed sources in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), apart from captain Chamari Atapattu, who has already accepted the invitation, vice-captain Harshitha Madavi, Udeshika Prabodhani and Oshadi Ranasinghe have also been approached.

The six-team tournament, to be hosted in collaboration with the Hong Kong Cricket Association, is scheduled to be played in Dubai from May 1-15.

The trophy for winning the Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket qualifier tournament final against Bangladesh will be displayed at the SLC's museum.

Booster dose

The women players and support staff, who have not been recently affected with the Covid are scheduled to be given the booster vaccination dose on February 7.

Pak. invitation

The Sri Lankan women's team has also been invited to play three ODIs and three T-20I in Pakistan after the women's World Cup. Sri Lankan team is not qualified for this mega event.













