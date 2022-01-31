Video
All-round Moeen stars as England level Windies T20 series

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Moeen Ali, of England, hits 6 during the 4th T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on January 29, 2022. photo: AFP

Moeen Ali, of England, hits 6 during the 4th T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on January 29, 2022. photo: AFP

BRIDGETOWN, JAN 30: Stand-in skipper Moeen Ali starred with bat and ball as England beat the West Indies by 34 runs in the fourth Twenty20 international in Bridgetown to set up a series decider on Sunday.
Moeen, leading England in place of the injured Eoin Morgan, struck seven sixes, including four in a row off Jason Holder, during a 63 made from just 28 balls as England posted a total of 193 for six on Saturday
The off-spinner then took two for 28 runs during the West Indies' 159 for five as England levelled the five-match series at 2-2 ahead of the teams' return to the Kensington Oval.
England's bowling in the latter stages of matches earlier in this series had proved expensive.
But with the West Indies needing 61 off the final four overs, Chris Jordan -- recalled after England's defeat on Wednesday -- and Reece Topley held their nerve.
"I thought we were good in all areas," said player of the match Moeen as he highlighted England's bowling late on. "That's the thing we're really proud about tonight, the 'death bowling' was fantastic," Moeen said.
As for his own form, he added: "I got some momentum with my batting. I was happy to contribute for the team."
Both Moeen and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard were full of praise for England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who checked the hosts' run chase with 1-28.
"We screwed up in the middle of our innings, not losing wickets but being a little slow," said Pollard.
"Adil Rashid bowled exceptionally well again, as he has in this series, with his variations and tomorrow will be an even game."
Earlier, England opener Jason Roy, dropped on three, made 52 off 42 balls.
The tourists were 80 for one off nine overs before Pollard slowed the run-rate. But Moeen revived the innings, as England added 59 in the last three overs after James Vince had made 34.
Moeen took England past three figures when he swept Akeal Hosein for four and fired England past 150 with four successive sixes off Holder.
The West Indies raced to 56 without loss in six overs, Kyle Mayers marking his first match of the series with some blazing hitting.
But Rashid slowed the run-rate before Moeen had Mayers (40) and Brandon King (26) caught in the deep.    -AFP


