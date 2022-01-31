Video
Ramos suffers calf-strain as Real Madrid visit looms

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Jan 30: Paris Saint-Germain's veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has suffered yet another calf injury and will miss Monday's cup clash with Nice.
PSG said they were unsure how long Ramos would be sidelined or if they expected him to be fit for the visit of his old employer Real Madrid on February 15.
Ramos joined PSG in July after winning the Champions League four times with Real Madrid.
"We'll have to see how it goes day by day," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said Sunday at a press conference ahead of the last-16 cup tie with Nice.
Ramos suffered the latest injury in Thursday's training session, limping off after feeling 'discomfort' in his calf.
Since the 35-year-old's arrival in Ligue 1 he has struggled with calf problems that saw him miss the first five months of the season.
However, last weekend Ramos scored in the 4-0 romp at home to Reims.     -AFP


