Army Stadium yet to be confirmed!

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) reduced match venues of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) of this season from seven to four, thanks to the ongoing pandemic. But there is a chance that the League would be played at three venues only!

As per the BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, the Governing body of local football was still waiting for formal confirmation from the authority to use the venue for the top tier football league of the country scheduled to roll on 3 February.

The BFF official was talking to the media on the sideline of the logo unveiling programme of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 at a local hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

The league this season was supposed to be played at seven venues. That decision was taken a few days ago when the infection rate was not as high as in recent days. Due to an increase of Coronavirus cases, the Federation reduced the number of match venues for the league this season to four earlier on Saturday.

As per the decision taken on Saturday in an emergency meeting of the Federation's Professional League Management Committee led by its chairperson also the Federation's Senior Vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, the League would be played at four venues and these were Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Shaheed Birshreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, Bangladesh Army Stadium and the newly built Bashundhara Kings Arena.

In the logo unveiling, all the 12 captains of the participating clubs were present. The Federation's President Kazi M Salahuddin, Senior Vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, Vice-president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan, Bashundhara Group Vice-chairperson and T-Sports Managing Director Safwan Sobhan, CEO Ishtiaque Sadeque, K-Sports Director Askfaq Ahmed, TVS Auto Bangladesh Managing Director J Ekram Hussain and other officials were present there.



