Bangladesh fail to make U19 World Cup semis



Players of India U19 celebrating after winning the match against Bangladesh U19 in the Super League Quarterfinal at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Saturday. photo: Courtesy

The Under-19 team beat India last time by three wickets to clinch the trophy for the first time in their history. But in a repeat of the 2020 Final, India bowled first and dismissed the defending champions for 111 in 37.1 overs before their batters chased down the modest target in 30.5 overs for the loss of five wickets, according to an ICC press release.

India have a remarkably strong record in ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup quarter-finals, with this their seventh win in nine matches - and they had their bowlers to thank.

India batted first in each of their Group B matches but this time their bowlers had the chance to set the tone after they won the toss.

Deciding to field proved a masterstroke and Ravi Kumar ripped through the top order. The 18-year-old had taken just one wicket in the tournament but finished with figures of three for 14 from seven overs here, as he dismissed the top three Bangladesh batters to leave the defending champions on 14 for three.

Bangladesh struggled to get a foothold in the match and slipped to 56 for seven, before Meherob Hasan came in and hit six boundaries in a crucial 30.

However, just two other Bangladesh batters reached double figures and they were eventually all out for 111.

India hoped for a comfortable run chase but they got off to a bad start when Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib removed opener Harnoor Singh for a duck.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) and Shaik Rasheed (26) put on 70 for the second wicket to seemingly secure victory, but Bangladesh threatened a late comeback.

Ripon Mondol had Raghuvanshi caught at cover point and then returned two overs later to remove Rasheed, caught behind. New batter Siddarth Yadav then became Ripon's third wicket when he was caught at cover to leave India on 82 for four.

Captain Yash Dhull came to the crease and hit four boundaries to calm the nerves, around Ripon dismissing Raj Bawa to take his final figures to four for 31, before Kaushal Tambe heaved a six into the stands to seal victory with 115 balls remaining. -BSS











