Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:49 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2022

Miraz, Ctg CEO in poles on captaincy issue

Yasir\'s resign is only solution, says Miraz

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Sports Reporter

Yasir's resign is only solution, says Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz during a press meet on his withdrawal from Chattogram Challengers on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

Mehidy Hasan Miraz during a press meet on his withdrawal from Chattogram Challengers on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

The conflict between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Chattogram Challengers team management flamed the sudden captaincy alteration dispute as the spinning al-rounder wants to leave CCs team hotel.
After the defeat of the first Chattogram phase BPL on Friday, the Challengers all on a sudden had taken away Miraz as captain and vested the duty on Naeem Islam. They also decided to replace head coach Paul Nixon by bowling coach Shaun Tait.
Miraz however, decided to leave Challengers' tem hotel showing the health issue of his mother and was about to leave Chattogram for Dhaka. CCs team management later on brought him to a halt for the time being.
The leading wicket taker of the ongoing BPL talked to media afterwards and raised his finger to the CEO of the franchise Syed Yasir Ali for all happenings.
"Our team owners are good people and are not involved in any controversy," Miraz told journalists on Sunday. "Yasir is the main culprit."
"I mustn't play if Yasir continues in the team," he added.
The just late skipper of the franchise demands Yasir's displacement for his continuation in the event. He said, "He can't stay in the team as CEO in fact he can't be a part of the team. I'll stay in the team if he departs."
Under Miraz's captaincy Chattogram were on 2nd position in the point table with two wins against as many defeats and Miraz had been leading from the front claiming nine wickets so far with the ball and 83 runs with the bat. So, his sudden riddance from the captaincy surprised many. The franchise management though put the gun on departing coach Nixon claiming that he suggested to change the role of captaincy so that Miraz can focus on his performance. Miraz denied the claim.
"Yasir told Nixon informed them that I play selfish cricket. So, I should turn down as captain. But I discussed the issue with the coach today for 30 minutes and he assured me that he told nothing like this," Miraz expressed.
"Yasir is lying," he declared.



