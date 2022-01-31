Video
Thrust on sustainable uplift thru environ-friendly works

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Participant in a discussion meeting have said that the textile and readymade garment (RMG), industry, being one of the most resource-intensive sectors, has high potential to contribute towards achieving Bangladesh's climate goals.
The discussion programme, "Securing Green Transition of the Textile and Readymade Garments Sectors", was organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh at the BRAC Centre Inn auditorium. The objective of the programme was contributing towards the enhancement of environmentally sustainable and climate-neutral growth in Bangladesh with productive employment opportunities for women and youth.
The programme explored barriers to green transformation, review of existing fiscal measures, identify best practices suitable for green transformation, and building up evidence on how green transition in this industry will generate new opportunities to benefit firms, workers, economy and society.
Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director, CPD, moderated the dialogue and made a presentation introducing the programme.
She said, government has already made commitments for green house gas (GHG) reductions and other climate measures and shown its efforts through the formulation of several regulatory and fiscal policies. In line with the focus on enhancement of environmental compliance, this calls for the initiative of all stakeholders.
Especially, the private sector has to play the most important role in mitigating the challenges of climate change.
Green transition will help maximize benefits of industrial development not only on economic front, but also on environmental and social fronts as well.
Suggestions for pollution control policies, resource efficiency and cleaner production policies, energy management policies, and chemical waste management policies, accessing and mobilizing finance came up in the recommendation.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Chairman, Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bangladsh Parliament, took part in the dialogue as the chief guest. Ms Christine Johansson, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of Sweden remarked that this programme's objective is to contribute toward enhancement of an environmentally sustainable and climate neutral growth in Bangladesh with productive employment opportunities for women and youth.
However, Sweden has a five-year-long development strategy for Bangladesh, and focuses on four strands of Development: gender equality, climate and environment, inclusive economic development, and health including sexual and reproductive health rights, she said.



