Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

7 boat capsize dead BD nationals identified  

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Embassy in Italy has identified seven Bangladeshi migrants who died of hypothermia on a boat from Libya on its way to the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa on January 25.
Their identities were disclosed on Sunday, said officials at the Bangladesh Mission in Rome. Councillor Erfanul Haque of the Labour Welfare Wing at the embassy, accompanied by another person, spoke to the survivors.
The dead were identified as Imran Hossain and Joy Talukdar from West Piarpur village in Madaripur, Safayet from Ghatakchar village, Zahirul from Mostafapur village, Bappi from Sadar Upazila in Madaripur, Sazzad from Jamalganj in Sunamganj and Saidul from Bhairab Upazila in Kishoreganj, according to a statement issued by the Embassy on Saturday.
Sources in Italy primarily confirmed that 273, out of 287 migrants, on board were from Bangladesh, and seven of them died, and the rest are Egyptian nationals, said the Bangladesh Mission in Rome.
A two-member team of the Bangladesh Mission in Rome talked to other migrants and confirmed their identities. However, no identification was received from the Italian authorities. The seven bodies of Bangladesh nationals have already been sent to Agrigento (a place in Sicily) to be kept in the mortuary till their repatriation and burial.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on sustainable uplift thru environ-friendly works
Walking just 10 minutes a day may lead to a longer life
7 boat capsize dead BD nationals identified  
The Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city
10 persons on remand for  question paper leak
BD briefing missions abroad on actual situation: Momen
Mild to moderate cold wave may continue
718 more Rohingyas leave Cox’s Bazar camp for Bhasan Char


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft