7 boat capsize dead BD nationals identified  

The Bangladesh Embassy in Italy has identified seven Bangladeshi migrants who died of hypothermia on a boat from Libya on its way to the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa on January 25.

Their identities were disclosed on Sunday, said officials at the Bangladesh Mission in Rome. Councillor Erfanul Haque of the Labour Welfare Wing at the embassy, accompanied by another person, spoke to the survivors.

The dead were identified as Imran Hossain and Joy Talukdar from West Piarpur village in Madaripur, Safayet from Ghatakchar village, Zahirul from Mostafapur village, Bappi from Sadar Upazila in Madaripur, Sazzad from Jamalganj in Sunamganj and Saidul from Bhairab Upazila in Kishoreganj, according to a statement issued by the Embassy on Saturday.

Sources in Italy primarily confirmed that 273, out of 287 migrants, on board were from Bangladesh, and seven of them died, and the rest are Egyptian nationals, said the Bangladesh Mission in Rome.

A two-member team of the Bangladesh Mission in Rome talked to other migrants and confirmed their identities. However, no identification was received from the Italian authorities. The seven bodies of Bangladesh nationals have already been sent to Agrigento (a place in Sicily) to be kept in the mortuary till their repatriation and burial.









