Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:49 AM
Home Back Page

Govt Recruitment Test

10 persons on remand for  question paper leak

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Court Correspondent

10 persons, including a female upazila Vice-Chairman Mahbuba Nasrin Rupa and an official of Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mahmudul Hasan Azad were placed on remand on Sunday in two separate cases filed over leaking questions and cheating with digital devices in a government recruitment test.
Mahbuba Nasreen Rupa is the Vice Chairman of Bogura's Dupchanchia Upazila and Mahmudul Hasan Azad is a sacked official from the Controller General of Accounts office.
Metropolitan Magistrate Tamanna Farah put six persons  including Mahbuba Nasrin on a four -day remand each in a case filed with  Ramna Police Station while Metropolitan Magistrate  Afnan Sumi put the rest  four  persons  including Mahmudul Hasan on a  two-day remand  in a case filed with  Kafrul  Police Station.
On Tuesday the 10 accused were sent to jail in the case filed under 54 of Code of Criminal procedure (Cr.Pc).
Later on that day, female Upazila Vice Chairman Mahbububa Nasreen Rupa and five others were shown arrested following a prayer placed by Sub Inspector Mohammad Ali of Ramna police in the case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA).
After a short hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order in the case.


