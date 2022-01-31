Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sanctions On RAB

BD briefing missions abroad on actual situation: Momen

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the government is briefing local and Bangladesh Missions abroad to uphold Bangladesh's actual situation.
"We're having meetings continuously and we will take whatever decisions we need to take through discussion," he told the reporters on the sidelines after attending the inaugural ceremony of 16th National Wushu Championship as the chief guest at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur.
"They (individuals) might keep writing. It's being written at an individual level. We believe those organisations won't take this into their consideration," he told reporters, apparently referring to excitement among a particular group of people following the sanctions imposed on Rab and some individuals.
Foreign Minister said the government believes that international organisations would not take individuals' letters or instigation into their consideration as the government is sending facts-based briefings to them.
"They (individuals) might keep writing. It's being written at an individual level. We believe those organisations won't take this into their consideration," he told reporters, apparently referring to excitement among a particular group of people following the sanctions imposed on Rab and some individuals.
The Foreign Minister said the government has also sent such fact-based briefings to Bangladesh Missions abroad to share those with relevant departments upholding Bangladesh's actual situation.
The Foreign Minister, however, did not mention the name of the organisations but said they are sending fact-based briefings to those organisations describing what he says is the actual scenario of the country.
He hoped that various types of instigations by some individuals will not work and the existing relations with those organisations will remain unhurt.
Asked by a reporter whether steps will be taken against the BNP for spreading misinformation, Dr Momen said, "You decide, you tell us what steps can be taken against those who don't want the country's welfare."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on sustainable uplift thru environ-friendly works
Walking just 10 minutes a day may lead to a longer life
7 boat capsize dead BD nationals identified  
The Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city
10 persons on remand for  question paper leak
BD briefing missions abroad on actual situation: Momen
Mild to moderate cold wave may continue
718 more Rohingyas leave Cox’s Bazar camp for Bhasan Char


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft