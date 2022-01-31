BD briefing missions abroad on actual situation: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the government is briefing local and Bangladesh Missions abroad to uphold Bangladesh's actual situation.

"We're having meetings continuously and we will take whatever decisions we need to take through discussion," he told the reporters on the sidelines after attending the inaugural ceremony of 16th National Wushu Championship as the chief guest at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur.

"They (individuals) might keep writing. It's being written at an individual level. We believe those organisations won't take this into their consideration," he told reporters, apparently referring to excitement among a particular group of people following the sanctions imposed on Rab and some individuals.

Foreign Minister said the government believes that international organisations would not take individuals' letters or instigation into their consideration as the government is sending facts-based briefings to them.

The Foreign Minister said the government has also sent such fact-based briefings to Bangladesh Missions abroad to share those with relevant departments upholding Bangladesh's actual situation.

The Foreign Minister, however, did not mention the name of the organisations but said they are sending fact-based briefings to those organisations describing what he says is the actual scenario of the country.

He hoped that various types of instigations by some individuals will not work and the existing relations with those organisations will remain unhurt.

Asked by a reporter whether steps will be taken against the BNP for spreading misinformation, Dr Momen said, "You decide, you tell us what steps can be taken against those who don't want the country's welfare."











