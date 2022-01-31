Mild to moderate cold wave may continue

Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Tangail, Gopalgonj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rangamati, Feni, Moulvibazer, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Barishal and Bhola and the upazila of Sitakunda and it may continue.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a met release issued for 24-hour commencing at 9 am today.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over north-western part and river- basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning. Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining western part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over South Bay. -BSS









