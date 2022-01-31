Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

718 more Rohingyas leave Cox’s Bazar camp for Bhasan Char

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Jan, 30: Some 718 Rohingyas left for Chattogram in 13 buses from Ukhiya Degree College premises here. Earlier in the morning, members of the law enforcement agencies escorted the Rohingyas and their families to the college premises.
Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's representative at Bashan Char Tanvir Ahmed said, "A group of Rohingyas have left the camp for Bhasan Char. They will reach Chattogram probably at night and is scheduled to reach Bhasan Char the next morning. We have taken necessary preparation in accordance with this plan."
Additional Superintendent of Police Kamran Hossain said in the tenth phase, a total of 1,200 Rohingyas are being shifted to Bhasan Char from the camps this time. A group of Rohingyas has already left the camp for Bhasan Char, he added.
A total of 11 lakh Rohingyas including those who arrived earlier have currently been residing in various camps in Cox's Bazar.
The government undertook a project in November 2017 to relocate 1 lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char and the Bangladesh Navy was given the responsibility to implement the project called Ashrayan-3.
According to official data, the Bhasan Char Asrayan Project was implemented at a cost of Tk 3,095 crore from the government's own funds for the relocation of Rohingyas under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy. An infrastructure of 120 cluster villages suitable for 100,000 Rohingyas has been built on an area of 13,000 acres in Bhasan Char.
The Bangladesh Navy is responsible for the implementation and management of the entire housing project in Bhasan Char.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on sustainable uplift thru environ-friendly works
Walking just 10 minutes a day may lead to a longer life
7 boat capsize dead BD nationals identified  
The Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city
10 persons on remand for  question paper leak
BD briefing missions abroad on actual situation: Momen
Mild to moderate cold wave may continue
718 more Rohingyas leave Cox’s Bazar camp for Bhasan Char


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft