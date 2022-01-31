718 more Rohingyas leave Cox’s Bazar camp for Bhasan Char

COX'S BAZAR, Jan, 30: Some 718 Rohingyas left for Chattogram in 13 buses from Ukhiya Degree College premises here. Earlier in the morning, members of the law enforcement agencies escorted the Rohingyas and their families to the college premises.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's representative at Bashan Char Tanvir Ahmed said, "A group of Rohingyas have left the camp for Bhasan Char. They will reach Chattogram probably at night and is scheduled to reach Bhasan Char the next morning. We have taken necessary preparation in accordance with this plan."

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamran Hossain said in the tenth phase, a total of 1,200 Rohingyas are being shifted to Bhasan Char from the camps this time. A group of Rohingyas has already left the camp for Bhasan Char, he added.

A total of 11 lakh Rohingyas including those who arrived earlier have currently been residing in various camps in Cox's Bazar.

The government undertook a project in November 2017 to relocate 1 lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char and the Bangladesh Navy was given the responsibility to implement the project called Ashrayan-3.

According to official data, the Bhasan Char Asrayan Project was implemented at a cost of Tk 3,095 crore from the government's own funds for the relocation of Rohingyas under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy. An infrastructure of 120 cluster villages suitable for 100,000 Rohingyas has been built on an area of 13,000 acres in Bhasan Char.

