Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:48 AM
Huawei world’s top 10 most valuable brands

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

The leading ICT infrastructure and solutions provider Huawei has made its place to the 'World's top 10 most valuable brands 2022' announced recently by Brand Finance Global 500. This year, Huawei has jumped up by 6 places in comparison to last year in the annual Brand Finance Global 500 index.
Huawei has successfully managed to reclaim its spot as the 9th most valuable brands in the world with 29% growth to US$71.2 billion, says a press release.
Despite unprecedented situation created by the pandemic, Huawei focused on its ICT services and plowed back its revenue back into innovations. As a result, Huawei has been able to retain its growth globally.
In a recent speaking, Huawei's Rotating Chairman Guo Ping said, "Despite all the trials and tribulations, the company worked with customers and partners to ensure business as usual. After adjusting its strategy accordingly, "overall performance was in line with our forecasts". According to the chairman, Huawei's carrier business remained stable during the year, and its enterprise business "experienced solid growth".
It is mentionable that every year, leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance adjudicates 5,000 of the biggest brands and publishes reports, ranking the most valuable brands across different sectors. This year, alongside Huawei, Apple has won the world's most valuable brand title whereas WeChat has become the world's strongest brand.



