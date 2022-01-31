Video
Peoples Insurance holds annual conference

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 30: Annual Conference 2022 of Peoples Insurance Company Limited was held virtually on Saturday.
Chairman of the company Zafar Ahmed Patwari presided over the conference and former chairman of the company Engineer Mohammad Abu Taher, Prince Mahmud Chowdhury and Mohammad Abul Bashar were present as the special guests.
Board of Directors Amir Humayun Mahmud Chowdhury, Mohammad Ali Hossain, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Patwari, AKM Aminul Mannan, Shovit Bikash Barua, FCMA and  Dilshad Ahmed were present at the conference.
Company Adviser Engineer MH Khaled, Chief Executive Officer SM Azizul Hossain and Company Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Sarfaraz Hossain ACS and senior officials of Head Office and Branch Offices were also present at the conference.
The conference reviewed and evaluated the activities of the branches for the year 2021 and to work in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority for all by setting business targets for 2022.


