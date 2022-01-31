Air India forms ‘executive helpdesk’ for customers’ grievance redressal

NEW DELHI, Jan 29: All professionally run airlines and hospitality companies treat "commercially important person/s" (CIP) - those who get business - as the real VIP. Air India's new and original owners, the Tata Group, have made the airline join this league too. The Maharaja has set up an "executive helpdesk" to aid his "most valuable customers on a priority basis". This helpdesk will cater to a select list of customers like "leading government stakeholders, senior executives of India Inc" and influencers with a significant following, says a note by AI director (commercial) Meenakshi Mallik.

Meanwhile, AI has from Saturday (Jan 29) revised its re-issuance/date change, cancellation and no-show charges for domestic flights. Change fee in economy now ranges from Rs 2,000-3,000 or basic farer (whichever is lower) depending on the fare class and time before flight the change is sought to be made. No-show economy charges now range from Rs 3,000 or basic fare (whichever is lower) to no refund in cases of non-refundable tickets. And charges for refund of economy fare range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.

"As we become part of the Tata Group, we have taken many initiatives to enhance our brand and business. One such initiative is to ensure a seamless customer experience This helpdesk (has been created) to deliver a world-class experience to them and inspire them to be our brand ambassadors," a note by AI director (commercial) Meenakshi Mallik says. Sources say the aim is to ensure customer satisfaction for each and every traveller.

A GM level officials has been made head of this unit to handle all high level complaints and resolve them within a stipulated time. "We will track (regularly) improvement areas across departments regarding customer satisfaction," says Mallik who has been asked to continue on AI Board form time along with other directors and has been made director of AI Express board along with AI director (finance) Vinod Hejmadi. -Times of India









