Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Myanmar economy to remain weak by coup fallout:WB

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Myanmar's economy will remain critically weak for much of 2022 and will be "severely tested" by the impacts of a coup a year ago, but there are recent signs of stabilisation in manufacturing and exports, according to the World Bank.
In its latest update on Myanmar's economy, the World Bank projects growth of 1% in the year to September 2022, weighed down by the impacts of the pandemic and the military's overthrow of an elected administration on Feb 1, 2021.
Myanmar's economy has tanked since the coup and the junta's crackdown on its opponents and ensuing backlash from armed groups has led to a retreat by foreign firms concerned about political risks, sanctions and damage to their reputation.
The World Bank said there were substantial supply and demand issues, cashflow shortages for businesses and reduced credit access, while half of firms it surveyed reported difficulties last year due to a sharp depreciation of the kyat currency.
"The near-term outlook will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and the effects of conflict, together with the degree to which foreign exchange and financial sector constraints persist, as well as disruptions to other key services including electricity, logistics and digital connectivity," the World Bank said in its January economic monitor.
Myanmar's junta has blamed last year's economic crisis on foreign-backed "sabotage".
The military government on Thursday said it had approved $3.8 billion in foreign investment since the coup, owing to what it called a return to stability and confidence in its economic potential.
The World Bank said events since the coup were likely to limit Myanmar's growth potential, with most indicators suggesting private investment had fallen markedly, while the cost of imports has risen and kyat-denominated revenues are worth less in foreign currency terms.     -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Huawei world’s top 10 most valuable brands
Peoples Insurance holds annual conference
Air India forms ‘executive helpdesk’ for customers’ grievance redressal
UAE airlines offer Valentine’s Day holiday packages
Myanmar economy to remain weak by coup fallout:WB
BD top export destination for Indian pomegranates
Bank Asia distributes blankets among cold-hit people
Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft