

Bank Asia distributes blankets among cold-hit people

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Asia has been distributing blankets among poor and cold affected people in different places of the country.M Aminul Islam, Executive Director, Bank Asia Foundation, distributed blankets at the premises of Bank Asia-Maa Amiran Hospital, Malkhanagar of Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj recently, says a press release.Dr. Shafiuddin Sarkar, In-charge of the Hospital and Mr. Mohammad Taslim Uddin, a local representative along with other local elite were present at the blanket distribution programme.About 500 blankets were distributed to cold hit people at the programme.