Bank Asia distributes blankets among cold-hit people
As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Asia has been distributing blankets among poor and cold affected people in different places of the country.
M Aminul Islam, Executive Director, Bank Asia Foundation, distributed blankets at the premises of Bank Asia-Maa Amiran Hospital, Malkhanagar of Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj recently, says a press release.
Dr. Shafiuddin Sarkar, In-charge of the Hospital and Mr. Mohammad Taslim Uddin, a local representative along with other local elite were present at the blanket distribution programme.
About 500 blankets were distributed to cold hit people at the programme.