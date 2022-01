Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd











Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd inaugurating 'Dhaperhat Sub-Branch' at Dhaperhat, Sadullapur, Gaibandha on Sunday. Deputy Managing Director Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Bogura Zone) Madhu Sudan Sardar and local dignitaries are also seen in the picture. photo: Bank