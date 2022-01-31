Video
IBTRA organises workshop programme

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

IBTRA organises workshop programme

IBTRA organises workshop programme

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised a workshop titled "The Challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution in Banking Sector" at Islami Bank Tower recently, says a press release.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.
Presided over by SM Rabiul Hassan, Principal of IBTRA, the workshop was attended by Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Md. Altaf Hossain and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Office, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with Head Office Executives and around 500 Executives and Officials of the Bank through virtual platform.
The workshop was addressed in Business Session by Mohammed Ishaque Miah, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank, Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, Deputy Secretary, the Government of Bangladesh and S.M. Tofayel Ahmad, Joint Director and Systems Analyst, Bangladesh Bank.




