Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank holds Town Hall Meet

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

Padma Bank holds Town Hall Meet

Padma Bank holds Town Hall Meet

Fourth Generation Private commercial bank 'Padma Bank Limited' organized a Town Hall Meeting-2022 under the banner of "Power of Performance, Shaping the future".
The meeting was organized through a virtual platform from its Gulshan Corporate head office on Saturday last, with Padma Bank Acting Managing Director and CEO Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury in the chair and the Padma Bank Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat as the chief guest, says a press release.
The meeting reviewed overall business progress in year 2021 and also awarded 10 Branches and 83 employees for their excellent performance and contribution in the year 2021. Strategies and plans on how the bank will reach its desired targets in 2022 was also discussed in the Town Hall Meeting.
Members of Senior Management Team, Managers of 58 branches and officials of different levels from Head Office and branches attended the Town Hall Meeting.
The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Banks and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Huawei world’s top 10 most valuable brands
Peoples Insurance holds annual conference
Air India forms ‘executive helpdesk’ for customers’ grievance redressal
UAE airlines offer Valentine’s Day holiday packages
Myanmar economy to remain weak by coup fallout:WB
BD top export destination for Indian pomegranates
Bank Asia distributes blankets among cold-hit people
Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft