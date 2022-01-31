

Padma Bank holds Town Hall Meet

The meeting was organized through a virtual platform from its Gulshan Corporate head office on Saturday last, with Padma Bank Acting Managing Director and CEO Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury in the chair and the Padma Bank Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat as the chief guest, says a press release.

The meeting reviewed overall business progress in year 2021 and also awarded 10 Branches and 83 employees for their excellent performance and contribution in the year 2021. Strategies and plans on how the bank will reach its desired targets in 2022 was also discussed in the Town Hall Meeting.

Members of Senior Management Team, Managers of 58 branches and officials of different levels from Head Office and branches attended the Town Hall Meeting.

The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Banks and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.







Fourth Generation Private commercial bank 'Padma Bank Limited' organized a Town Hall Meeting-2022 under the banner of "Power of Performance, Shaping the future".The meeting was organized through a virtual platform from its Gulshan Corporate head office on Saturday last, with Padma Bank Acting Managing Director and CEO Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury in the chair and the Padma Bank Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat as the chief guest, says a press release.The meeting reviewed overall business progress in year 2021 and also awarded 10 Branches and 83 employees for their excellent performance and contribution in the year 2021. Strategies and plans on how the bank will reach its desired targets in 2022 was also discussed in the Town Hall Meeting.Members of Senior Management Team, Managers of 58 branches and officials of different levels from Head Office and branches attended the Town Hall Meeting.The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Banks and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.