eCourier, Aramex to spand overseas delivery from Bangladesh

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:47 AM
Home Business

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

eCourier Limited, a subsidiary of Dotlines Group, and Bangladesh's largest 360 courier and logistics company, and Aramex, a leading multinational logistics, courier and package delivery company, announced  that they have entered into a commercial agreement to unlock Bangladesh's international delivery potential.
 "Bangladesh is a strategic priority for Aramex. This strategic alliance will support our long-term vision to grow our Bangladesh business and serve customers seeking to send personal or official parcels and documents from Bangladesh to 70 global hubs across the world, as well as provide opportunities to develop product and technology solutions together with eCourier for the benefit of our customers" Mahbubul Anam, Managing Director, Expo Group - Joint venture partner of Aramex dhaka limited, said in a media statement on Sunday.
 Commenting on the announcement, Mahbubul Matin, Chairman, eCourier Limited, said, "We are excited to partner with Aramex and look forward to the synergies created between eCourier's capabilities in Bangladesh and Aramex's global network. Our aim is to bring new products and opportunities to Bangladeshi businesses and consumers through unique access to our networks, and our technology and logistical capabilities."
He further mentioned, "We treat each parcel as a story and our task is to deliver the emotion behind each story, with care, to its destination, locally and from today onwards, internationally.  
 Additionally, Biplob G Rahul, Chief Executive Officer of eCourier mentioned "eCourier just celebrated 7.5 million local deliveries and with the strength of Aramex, we have unlocked an opportunity of serving 10 million+ non-resident Bangladeshis around the world".
 As part of the collaboration, Aramex will focus on international export and import services to and from Bangladesh, and eCourier will, in addition to Aramex, sell Aramex international products and services in the Bangladesh market and provide pick-up and delivery services across Bangladesh.
 This transaction combines the Aramex's global network with eCourier's extensive pan-Bangladesh network and technology solutions to bring the best of both worlds together. The commercial agreement between the two companies deepens both the company's commitment to the Bangladesh market, and signals a significant step in providing innovative services and solutions that aim to improve speed, efficiency, and access for its customers.


