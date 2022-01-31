Video
latest
Business

Dubai retail sales to boom in 2022

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Jan 30: Dubai's retail sector will continue to expand this year, with growth being driven by Expo 2020 Dubai, residents' increased spending, and the UAE's successful Covid vaccination campaign.
In an exclusive write-up for Khaleej Times, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), noted that the hybrid retail model is gaining currency in the UAE. Social commerce is the next growth frontier for the local and regional players, he added. He pointed out that with Dubai being one of the world's leading shopping destinations, the emirate's extensive retail estate is fuelled by the millions of visitors who travel to the emirate each year.
"Retail sales are set to continue on a growth trajectory in 2022. With Expo 2020 Dubai opening its doors to the world, further supported by the UAE's successful vaccination programme, last year's retail data from Q3 2020 recorded an eight per cent increase in the average spends per person by tourists during their stay in Dubai," said the CEO of the DFRE.
Home to over 62 per cent of the world's leading retail brands, the emirate has successfully developed a thriving retail industry that, despite the current global challenges, is a major contributor to the UAE, he added.    -Khaleej Times


