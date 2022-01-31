vivo announced series of technological advancements

vivo announced a series of technological advancements at its recently concluded Annual vivo Developer Conference (VDC), demonstrating strengths in system performance, application services, IoT and industry opportunities that underpin the company's user-oriented strategy, outlining a comprehensive ecosystem, says a press release.

"2021 was the year for vivo to bring out essential changes, as we transformed ourselves from a creator of quality products to a creator of revolutionary products empowered by technology and our design philosophy," the press release quoted vivo Senior Vice President Shi Yujian saying at the 2021 vivo Developer Conference, highlighting the importance of the company's user-oriented strategy that drives its innovations.

"We hope our users transform their attitudes towards vivo from 'choosing vivo products' to 'loving vivo products'. And we hope to see our satisfied users turning into product ambassadors, who will recommend our products to their friends and family. Through our products, we are building a highly recognizable and unique brand," he said.

The technological advancement has updated Computing Performance, Memory Management, Unique Antenna RF Design and IoT ecosystem. To enhance computing performance that allows better smoothness and increases the efficiency of power consumption, vivo has designed computing engines including high real-time computing engine, intelligent scheduling computing engine and high-speed data-chasing-loading computing engine.

Vivo Vice President Artificial Intelligence Global Research Institute Zhou Wei introduced them at the event.

vivo has invested in innovation to enhance memory management efficiency and performance. The company optimized an independent virtual cache unit to ensure a comprehensive management of the system resident memory life cycle, application memory allocation, and DRAM and SoC internal cache.

There are multiple times consumers face an issue with signals and poor network connection in their smartphones. Being a handheld device, smartphones face signal obstruction due to some postures. This has recently been solved with vivo's latest innovation, the Unique Antenna RF Design. This innovation solves any such signal obstruction faced by the users and improves user experience. In addition, the AI technology can identify when the Wi-Fi signal is weak, including video shuttering when watching videos at home and low net speeds outside of it.







