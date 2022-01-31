Apple’s holiday iPhone sales surge despite supply shortages

SAN RAMON, Calif. Jan 30: Apple shook off supply shortages that have curtailed production of iPhones and other popular devices to deliver its most profitable holiday season yet.

The results posted Thursday for the final three months of 2021 help illustrate why Apple is looking even stronger at the tail end of the pandemic than when the crisis began two years ago.

At that point, Apple's iPhone sales had been flagging as consumers began holding on to their older devices for longer periods. But now the Cupertino, California, company can't seem to keep up with the steadily surging demand for a device that has become even more crucial in the burgeoning era of remote work.

"IPhone has never been more popular," Apple CEO Tim Cook crowed during a conference call with analysts. The company's Mac computers and, to a lesser extent, iPads also continue to proliferate. With the iPhone leading the way, Apple disclosed it now has more than 1.8 billion devices worldwide now in use. -AP









