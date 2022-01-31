

bKash rewards motorcycles to top 10 agents

Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash, handed over the motorcycles to the Star Agents at bKash head office on Saturday.

The top ten Star Agents are- Halal Uddin from Barishal, Mohammad Kader from Bogura, Ali Hosan from Chattogram, Mashud Alam from Cumilla, Shib Shanker Halder from Dhaka North, Md Omar Faruk from Dhaka South, Md Wahiduzzaman from Khulna, Kawsar Akbar from Mymensingh, Md Sharik Alam from Rangpur and Nazmul Alom from Sylhet.

Since the inception, nearly 300,000 bKash agents have been playing a pivotal role in moving the MFS sector forward for the last 10 years. The agents are known as 'Human ATMs' as they facilitate financial services to the customers at every corner of the country. Customers rely on them for having uninterrupted financial services in any need including emergency. Alongside creating employment for themselves, they have improved their living standard as well.

In addition, bKash has taken initiatives to enhance professional skills of the agents through organizing workshops, teaching them to abide by the MFS related regulations and improve their living standards by introducing life insurance, health insurance and stipend for children.









