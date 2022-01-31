Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank launches livestock loan to boost cattle farming

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

BRAC Bank launches livestock loan to boost cattle farming

BRAC Bank launches livestock loan to boost cattle farming

Cattle farming is fast emerging as a vibrant sector with a number of SME entrepreneurs venturing into this growing and potential sector.
The sector is taking flight but not without plight of the entrepreneurs. The small-scale farmers are often compelled to shut down business and go bankrupt due to death of cattle. The grassroots farmers often find it difficult to get bank loan for risk factor of this agriculture business, says a press release.
As a trusted partner of SMEs, yet again BRAC Bank has come forward to introduce the country's first livestock loan packed with insurance facility.
This solution solves two burning problems of the farmers - easy access to finance and death of cattle much to the delight of the farmers, says a press release.  
BRAC Bank partnered with Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, Swisscontact, the Embassy of Switzerland, Microinsurance Market Development Programme (BMMDP/Surokkha) to launch the microinsurance services for the livestock farmers in the rural areas. The project will facilitate 600 farmers with unique cattle outreach of 1,600.
The bank did not stop here. To ensure financial viability and long-term sustainability of this delicate business, BRAC Bank has organized a series of awareness programmes across the country to disseminate knowledge of efficient farming among the cattle farmers.
At the sessions, Upazilla Livestock Officers (ULO) discussed about feed, disease, design of cattle shed and other important issues for successfully running commercial cattle farming venture. Financial management, easy access to loan and insurance were also discussed.
The awareness sessions were organized at its Agent Banking premises at Mirsharai, Lohagara in Chattogram, Pekua and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar and Homna, Titas, Brahmanpara, Chauddagram, Laksam, Monohargonj and Barura in Cumilla.  
SM Saiful Islam, Head of Agricultural Finance of BRAC Bank, Maruf Hossain, AVP, Green Delta Insurance and respective Upazilla Livestock Officers attended the programmes.
Commenting on the initiative, Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, said: "Since its inception, BRAC Bank has a particular focus on SME financing with a broader vision of financial inclusion and pro-poor growth."
"This insurance coverage will boost country's cattle rearing sector and encourage more people to start the farming commercially in bigger scale. It is to be an important tool for poverty alleviation and job creation, particularly in the rural areas of Bangladesh as it safeguards the interest of the farmers. We will continue to organize such awareness sessions to help the farmers cope with the challenges and make the business viable in the long term," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Huawei world’s top 10 most valuable brands
Peoples Insurance holds annual conference
Air India forms ‘executive helpdesk’ for customers’ grievance redressal
UAE airlines offer Valentine’s Day holiday packages
Myanmar economy to remain weak by coup fallout:WB
BD top export destination for Indian pomegranates
Bank Asia distributes blankets among cold-hit people
Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft