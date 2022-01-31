BD, South Korea ink MoU on scientific, tech cooperation



South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun (left) meets Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman in Dhaka recently.

According to a press release of Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Ambassador Lee Jang-keun, during a meeting with Yeafesh Osman, Minister of Science and Technology of Bangladesh, on January 27, handed over the MoU cross-signed by his Korean counterpart, Minister Lim Heysook on the date of December 30, 2021. Upon agreement on the text, the MOU signed by Minister Yeafesh was sent to Korea in November last year through a diplomatic channel. Due to the pandemic situation both sides could not hold face-to-face signing ceremony.

The MoU was concluded to strengthen the implementation of the agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation between the two governments signed in May 1995.

The MoU stipulates various areas and forms of cooperation including the establishment of a joint committee.

On the occasion of the signing, Ambassador Lee said the MoU has laid an important institutional foundation to further promote cooperation in the area of science and technology between the two countries, and expressed his commitment and willingness to this end.

During the meeting a variety of issues on scientific and technological cooperation were discussed.















