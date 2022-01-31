NBR seeks trade bodies’ tax proposals for FY 23

NBR is going to arrange pre-budget discussion with stakeholders at national level to hear their views and try to accommodate their demand accordingly.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has invited proposals from business community on income tax; value added tax (VAT) and import duty to be placed for consideration in the upcoming budget for FY23.

The revenue board asked for proposals from the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Industry (FBCCI) and other top chambers within February 5, 2022 for the purpose. In addition to revenue collection, the NBR formulates fiscal policies after discussing them with relevant trade bodies.

Every year the NBR organizes pre-budget discussion with representatives from different sectors to ensure participatory budgeting. The NBR is taking similar initiatives for the preparation of budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. To this end, a participatory, people-oriented, business and taxpayer-friendly and potentially balanced budgetary proposal come up every year on NBR table with proposals from taxpayers at all levels, including trade associations, professional organizations, research institutes and intellectuals.

The institutions, agencies or departments which are not members of any chamber body or trade association can also send budgetary proposals directly or by mail to the NBR for consideration.







