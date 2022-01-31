Stocks plunge on profit taking

Indices on the country's both the bourses -Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains amid the rising Covid infections and deaths across the country.

At least 12,183 new infections were recorded and 34 people died from Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 35.99 points or 0.51 per 6,991, after ending almost flat in the past three sessions. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also fell 17.18 points to 2,585 and the DSE Shariah Index lost 8.80 points to 1,491 at the close of the trading.

Turnover was Tk 13.33 billion, 9.35 per cent up from the previous day's tally of Tk 12.19 billion. Of the 380 issues traded, 229 declined, 118 advanced and 33 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.

A total number of 221,556 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 290.40 million securities.

The market capitalisation of the DSE dropped to Tk 5,605 billion on Sunday, down from Tk 5,629 billion in the previous session.

Beximco, which gained 0.46 per cent, was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 1.05 billion changing hands, closely followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 863 million), Power grid Company (Tk 481 million), Queen South Textile Mills (Tk 412 million) and Orion Pharma (Tk 383 million).

Bangladesh Building Systems was the day's top gainer, posting a 10 per cent while Samorita Hospital was the worst loser, losing 9.95 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 97 points to 20,489 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 58.58 points to close at 12,308.

Of the issues traded, 178 declined, 91 advanced and 34 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port-city bourse traded 18.24 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 413 million.









