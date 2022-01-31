Customs revenue earnings up as exports, imports rise

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has collected Tk 7,551 crore more in the first half of the current fiscal 2021-23 and deposited to the state exchequer compared to the same period of the last fiscal.

Analysts say it was mainly due to an increase in the export basket amid Covid-19 aftershock.

Similarly, the rise in the prices of commodities in international market has also caused an overall rise in import figure to increase for the last two fiscal years. As a result, income from this sector is increasing to the state coffers. According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the revenue collected from the customs sector during July to December of the current fiscal year was Tk41.2 thousand crore. In the first six months of the last fiscal year, the customs revenue collection was only Tk33,643 crore.

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said: "Our target for the whole year is Tk96,000 crore, from customs while till December Tk41,194 crore has been collected from customs sector. It is a 23 percent growth over the previous year (first six months) and we hope that by the end of the year, we will be able to meet the target for customs revenue."

"Although the share of customs revenue is less than income from tax and VAT, our customs have been in a good position in terms of growth especially in the last two years," he added.

According to NBR data, this is a 22.44 percent growth in the first six months of the last fiscal year (FY21) and a 7.6 percent growth compared to the same period of the previous year (FY20).

In the current fiscal year 2021-22, the government has set a target of raising a total revenue of Tk3.30 lakh crore, of which the target for the customs is Tk95,652 crore. In FY 2020-21, the customs was able to collect only Tk77,150 crore for the whole year.

Meanwhile, Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said import and export of the country have played a role behind this increase in customs revenue for the last two financial years.

He told The Daily Observer: "After overcoming the Covid-19 shock in the last financial year, the country's export picture has continued to improve, although it is now mainly volume-driven.

On the other hand, income from import has increased due to increase in prices of products like cotton and fuel oil in the international market. Naturally, the government's income from this sector has also increased."

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh has earned $24.7 billion from exports in the first six months (July-December) of the current FY22, which is a 28.41 percent year-on-year growth from the $19.23 billion earned in the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the last data released by Bangladesh Bank (BB) on imports shows that during July-November of the current fiscal year $3,116 crore was spent on imports, which is 54 percent more than the same period last year.





