Tk 333.32cr waste management plan for DSCC on cards   

The government has undertaken a special initiative for removal of waste of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and a project titled 'Disposal of Waste and its Management in DSCC affiliated areas' has been proposed at a cost of Tk 333.32 crore

The main project components include collection of modern vehicles, road repairs and reduction of traffic congestion through installation of mechanized parking' system. The Planning commission is already considering the project.

The sources said the government will provide Tk 299.99 crore of the project cost while the remaining Tk 33.33 crore will come from DSCC's own funds. Officials think if the project is implemented the institutional capacity of DSCC will be strengthened by procuring modern vehicles and equipment while modern parking will add to disciplined parking.

The project aims at reducing illegal occupation from 40 per cent to 70 per cent, and the removal of piles of soil and construction waste from 50 per cent to 80 per cent. Road and street lights will be installed, repair and maintenance to be done, and beautification etc.will be upgraded from 40 per cent to 70 per cent. Modern parking for up to 500 vehicles will be built.

Planning Commission officials said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held in April 29 last year after receiving proposals from the local government department. It has recommended to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with changes carried out. DSCC will implement the project by June 2024.

The project proposal has said Dhaka South City Corporation is a service-oriented organization under the Local Government Department. It provides various services in the capital including road repair and development, traffic management, waste management, street lighting, public health services and sanitation.

The population of the megacity is growing rapidly. It is not possible to increase the services as the population grows without building new infrastructures. .

The amount of waste generated in 2015 it was 4,624 tonnes; household waste produced per capita is zero point 34 kg per day. The total amount of street waste and commercial waste daily is 0.78 kg per person. At present, 16 more wards have been connected and it is necessary to increase the waste management facilities.

Mamun-al-Rashid, a member of the Physical Infrastructure Division said if the proposed project is implemented, it can increase the institutional capacity of DSCC to keep the city clean and disciplining the plying of vehicles.

