Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD per capita income to hit $3,069 in FY23: FinMin

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Correspondent

BD per capita income to hit $3,069 in FY23: FinMin

BD per capita income to hit $3,069 in FY23: FinMin

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal hopes that the country's per capita income will increase to $3,069 in the next financial year (2022-23).
He expressed his hope after a Cabinet Committee meeting on Virtual Economic Affairs and Public Procurement was held under his chairmanship on Sunday.
Asked how Bangladesh expects to grow the per capita income when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently forecast that the world economy would hit a global slowdown in the wake of the rging pandemic he said, despite coronavirus Bangladesh's GDP growth rate last year was 5.43.per cent. In the current fiscal year 2021-22, , our GDP growth will be 7.2.
"At this point, our GDP will be $455 billion. If we divide this $455 billion with the population we will have per capita income and it will be increase to $2,785. This is our account for the running financial  year".  Hopefully in the next financial year the size of GDP will touch the milestone of half a trillion.
He added that the IMF always analyzes the world economy on the one hand, and publishes its observations or reports on the other.
"We expect 7.2 per cent, in contrast to the IMF says we will be able to achieve 6.6 per cent. The IMF has always conservatively projected that to all countries involved. We must, as in the past, believe that we will be able to achieve what we have said. Next year, our per capita income will be 3,089 US dollars, that year GDP growth will be 7.5 percent, this is my rough estimate".
The finance minister said three proposals have been approved by the Economic Affairs Committee and 16 by the Cabinet Committee on Procurement.
Among the recommendations of the procurement committee were seven from the Ministry of Water Resources, three from the Ministry of Shipping, three from the Ministry of Agriculture, one from the Ministry of Industries, one from the Department of Public Safety and one from the Department of Local Government.
In the 16 proposals approved by the committee will involve Tk13.87 billion. Out of the total financing, Tk4.5 billion will be spent from the government fund and Tk9.38 billion from domestic banks and foreign loans.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Huawei world’s top 10 most valuable brands
Peoples Insurance holds annual conference
Air India forms ‘executive helpdesk’ for customers’ grievance redressal
UAE airlines offer Valentine’s Day holiday packages
Myanmar economy to remain weak by coup fallout:WB
BD top export destination for Indian pomegranates
Bank Asia distributes blankets among cold-hit people
Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft