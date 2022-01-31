

BD per capita income to hit $3,069 in FY23: FinMin

He expressed his hope after a Cabinet Committee meeting on Virtual Economic Affairs and Public Procurement was held under his chairmanship on Sunday.

Asked how Bangladesh expects to grow the per capita income when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently forecast that the world economy would hit a global slowdown in the wake of the rging pandemic he said, despite coronavirus Bangladesh's GDP growth rate last year was 5.43.per cent. In the current fiscal year 2021-22, , our GDP growth will be 7.2.

"At this point, our GDP will be $455 billion. If we divide this $455 billion with the population we will have per capita income and it will be increase to $2,785. This is our account for the running financial year". Hopefully in the next financial year the size of GDP will touch the milestone of half a trillion.

He added that the IMF always analyzes the world economy on the one hand, and publishes its observations or reports on the other.

"We expect 7.2 per cent, in contrast to the IMF says we will be able to achieve 6.6 per cent. The IMF has always conservatively projected that to all countries involved. We must, as in the past, believe that we will be able to achieve what we have said. Next year, our per capita income will be 3,089 US dollars, that year GDP growth will be 7.5 percent, this is my rough estimate".

The finance minister said three proposals have been approved by the Economic Affairs Committee and 16 by the Cabinet Committee on Procurement.

Among the recommendations of the procurement committee were seven from the Ministry of Water Resources, three from the Ministry of Shipping, three from the Ministry of Agriculture, one from the Ministry of Industries, one from the Department of Public Safety and one from the Department of Local Government.

In the 16 proposals approved by the committee will involve Tk13.87 billion. Out of the total financing, Tk4.5 billion will be spent from the government fund and Tk9.38 billion from domestic banks and foreign loans.











